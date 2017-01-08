Identities

If you follow me on Instagram or Facebook you’ve probably seen all of these before. For those of you who don’t &/or have not, these little faces (or “Identities”) are my current drawing obsession. Over the past few months I have been trying to develop them into something a little more interesting. While I do like where they’re going, I still don’t think I’ve quite “taken them to that level” yet – I look forward to seeing where we end up. Enjoy.

heart-of-gold

three-fish
siamese-sun-doodle
ids
antlered
siamese-rose
open-minded
reflection
eddie-grey
siamese-embroidery
inverted-embroidery

If you would like to follow me on Instagram my handle is @makenapeet
and my Facebook page is Osseous Design.

Until next time, stay awesome!
Makena

7 thoughts on “Identities

